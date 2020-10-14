Death Notices
Harold C. Norris, age 79, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneral services.com.
Bobby Leroy Turman, age 77, of Mt. Juliet, died Oct. 8, 2020. Services will be private. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Diane Rudge, age 78, died Oct. 8, 2020. No service are scheduled. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
Douglas Burce Buchanan, age 78, of Mt. Juliet, died Oct. 2, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Faye A. Harmon, age 80, of Nashville, died Oct. 5, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneral services.com.
Del Hobbs Gwaltney Lackey, age 64, of Lebanon, died Oct. 7, 2020. Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
Billy Robert “Dumplin” Farrar, age 85, died Oct. 4, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
