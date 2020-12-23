Death Notices
Dorothy “Dot” Jean Painter, age 87, of Hendersonville, formerly of Lebanon, died Dec. 15, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
Levi Nevada Ortiz Reynolds, age 25, died Dec. 17, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
Priscilla Cordova Parton, age 85, of Lebanon, TN, died Dec. 17, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
Jean Joiner Mull, age 80, of Mt. Juliet, died Dec. 17, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Rick Williams, age 59, of Mt. Juliet, died Dec. 13, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sel larsfuneralservices.com.
Ann Laura Roberts, age 83, of Nashville, died Dec. 12, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Annie Frances Dedman Bradshaw, age 96, of Mt. Juliet, died Dec. 16, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Regina “Genie” Bolton, age 50, died Dec. 16, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Leslie Jean Fish Hazelwood, age 57, of Smyrna, died Dec. 16, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Martha Ann Toy, age 76, of Mt. Juliet, died Dec. 11, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
