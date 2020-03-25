Artenchis “Art” Wainwright, III, age 33, passed away on Wednesday, March 19, 2020 at age 33. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Dorothy Skinner, age 94, passed away on March 20, 2020. No services are scheduled. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
Robert Joseph Hart, age 81 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. There will be a service held at a later date at Hart Cemetery in Springfield, Tennessee. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Lenore Huibregtse Davis, 99, passed away on March 19, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
Nelda Jane Castleman, age 77 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Willette Anderson, age 74, passed away March 16, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
