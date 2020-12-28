Death Notices
J. Brent Hurd, age 87, died Dec. 27, 2020. A celebration of life will be held July 23, 2021. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
Martha Koudelka, age 94, died. Funeral service will be Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Dorothy Ann Lanius Taylor, age 86, of Nashville, died Dec. 22, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Larry G. Kossa Sr., age 74, of Murfreesboro and formerly of Mt. Juliet, died Dec. 26, 2020. The Funeral Service will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Dec. 31 at 4 p.m.. The family will receive friends on Dec. 30 from 4-8 p.m. and on Dec. 31 from 2 p.m. until time of service. Sellars Funeral Home, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Charles Edward Haskins, age 88, of Lebanon, died Dec. 24, 2020. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
Bible, Joseph Kane “Joe” Bible, age 34, of Mt. Juliet, died Dec. 21, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.co
Mary Ann Fears Hardy, age 77, of Old Hickory, TN, died Dec. 18, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Philip Haywood Ivey, age 70, of Mt. Juliet, died Dec. 20, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Richard Duane Smith, age 69, died Dec. 21, 2020. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Dec. 30 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, followed by inurnment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
Randall Jason Armstrong, age 60, of Holladay, died Dec. 18, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
