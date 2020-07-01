Caleb David Schall, age 35, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Harold Dean Tomberlain, age 80, of Mt. Juliet, died Thursday, June 25, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Neva Joyce Lovell, age 83, of Hermitage, TN, died Saturday, June 27, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Linda Word Lawrence, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Her arrangements are incomplete at this time. Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
Bobby Joe Seay, age 77, died Monday, June 22, 2020. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
Tony Rich, age 49, died Sunday, June 21, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
Raymond L. Hankins, age 82, of Lebanon, died Thursday, June 25, 2020. Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
Wayne Rogers, age 84, died Thursday, June 25, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
