Joseph Mizzoni Jr., age 62, passed away Friday April 24, 2020. No services are scheduled at this time. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393, sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Kevin Michael Golding, age 63, of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. A Memorial Service in Petoskey will be held this summer for his beloved friends and relatives in Michigan. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Leonard E. “Hollywood” Ray, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, sellarsfuneralservices.com.
