Death Notices
Dale Bryan Pace, age 63, of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 4. 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Chris Groves, age 45, of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 2, 2021. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Christopher E. Clark, age 50, of Bethpage, died Dec. 29, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Judie Abbott Williams, age 72, of Lebanon, died Jan. 8, 2021. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Maylon Eugene Pittman, age 90, of Nashville, died Jan. 8, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Patrick Jonathan Bruce Jr., age 20, of Hermitage, died Jan. 7, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Genevieve Velma Cummings, age 104, of Lebanon, died Jan. 8, 2021. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.