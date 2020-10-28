Death Notices
Brenda Sue Rhoades, age 66, of Mt. Juliet, died Oct. 18, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Bob Weber Sr., age 86, died Oct. 17, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Celia Thompson Clemmons, age 75, of Lebanon, died Oct. 23, 2020. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
Ricky Lee Dixon, age 49, of Mt. Juliet, died Oct. 23, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Beverly Langley, died Oct. 22, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.