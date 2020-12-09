Death Notices
Bernice Rogers, age 92, of Mt. Juliet, died Dec. 2, 2020. Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
Brother Tom Henry, age 83, died Dec. 3, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
Francis Benjamin Jackson, age 67, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died Dec. 1, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
James Allen Briley, age 59, of Mt. Julliet, TN, died Dec. 2, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www. sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Carolyn Dickerson, age 67, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died Nov. 29, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Samuel Edward Hardaway, age 74, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died Dec. 1, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
David Reese Hughes, age 65, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died Nov. 30, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www. sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Robert Alexander “Alex” Roberson, age 42, has died. Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
Joyce Ann James, age 77, of Mt. Juliet, TN died Nov. 29, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralser vices.com.
Lawrence Adrian “Larry” Dutile, age 82, of Mt. Juliet, TN died Nov. 29, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
