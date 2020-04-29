Margaret Ann Tanner, age 76, of Mt. Juliet, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Summit Medical Center.
She was born November 9, 1943 in Crossville, TN to the late Carlton Marcum and Mabel Pierce Cook. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by brothers, Jimmy Cook, Gary Cook, Bobby Cook, Billy Cook, and Ron Cook.
She is survived by husband of 57 years, Ross Tanner Sr.; son, Ross (Jennifer) Tanner Jr.; daughters, Tonia (Donnie) Cranford and Sonya (Carl) Enoch; brother, Gayther (Sharon) Cook; sisters-in law, Linda Cook, Tina Cook, and Bobbie Sue Cook; grandchildren, Adam (Shelby) Cranford, Hunter (Julia) Cranford, Dillon Cranford, Houston Tanner, Austin Tanner, Dakota (Chris) Gillette, Savannah (Grant Partlow) Enoch; great-grandchildren, Hadley Cranford, Cooper Cranford, and Oakley Gillette; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family members.
There will be a private graveside service at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Adam, Hunter, Dillon, Houston, and Austin and son, Ross.
The family of Mrs. Tanner understands that due to the current restrictions regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their sincere gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family on our website at www.partlowchapel.com.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007.
