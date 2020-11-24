Mrs. Mary Smith Taylor Morris, age 74, of Silver Point, passed away November 22, 2020.
She worked as a cashier at Fred’s and K-Mart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lionel Landon Smith and Mary Lee Silcox Smith; husbands, Walter William Taylor and Robert Morris Sr.; two sons, Jeffrey Wayne Taylor and Billy Lee Taylor; sister, Naomi Smith; and brothers, Claude and Rojo Smith.
Survivors include two sons, Richard Allen Taylor and Joseph Taylor, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Jamie Duke officiating. Interment will be at Spring Hill Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be from Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pallbearer will be Landon Taylor, Cecil Silcox, Mark Bigby, Johnny Morris, Billy Wade, Joseph Neely.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
