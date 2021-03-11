Redora Winfree, age 58, of Lebanon, died March 1, 2021.
She is survived by devoted siblings, Zetta (Spence) Talley, Beatrice Hancock, Donna (Dr. Alton) Pickett, Lois (LeRoy) Goodloe, Sarah (Von) Cox, Lesa (Karl) Batson, Sharon (Chuck) Kidd, Wilkie (Ruby), Isaac (Marie), Clement (Cemone) and Samuel (Sharon) Winfree; and many other relatives and friends.
Community walk-through viewing will be 3-6 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. Family visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, with funeral service to follow at the above named chapel. Pastor Alton W. Pickett Jr. will be the eulogist and Pastor Issac Winfree will be the officiant. Interment will be in Rest Hill Cemetery.
JC Hellum Funeral Chapel, 615-444-4558.
