Former Lebanon resident Saundra Sparks Campbell, 69, died March 2, 2021, at her home in Sterling, CO.
Saundra was born September 22, 1951, in Maryville, TN, to Kie and Leola Sparks. She attended Everett High School in Maryville, TN.
Saundra was preceded in death by her father, Kie Sparks, and sisters, Pam Sparks and Diane Sparks, all of Maryville, TN.
She is survived by her mother, Leola Sparks of Maryville; sons and their spouses, Jason and Jennifer Williams of Knoxville, TN, Lanny and Chelsie Campbell of Murfreesboro, TN, Matthew and Nicole Campbell of Lebanon, TN, and son, Travis Campbell of Murfreesboro, TN; and grandchildren, Caitlin Williams, Braden Williams, Rylan Williams, Rowenna Campbell and Lucy Campbell.
At her request, no service will be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.