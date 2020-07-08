Miss Sue Hamblen, age 78, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020.
She was born in Wilson County, TN, Sunday, January 4, 1942, daughter of the late William Benson Hamblen Sr. and Betty Smith Hamblen. She was a 1961 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and was a member of Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She retired from the State of Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by sister, Anita Gail Hamblen; two brothers: William Benson Hamblen Jr. and Bob Richard Hamblen.
She is survived by two sisters, Nell Stephens and Dell Gibson; two brothers, James (Patty) Hamblen and Charles “Casey” Hamblen; and sister-in-law, Mary Hamblen.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
