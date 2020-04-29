One of my favorite quotes is: Do unto others, as you would have them do unto you. How true! And sense that’s the case, from this point forward, I am asking everyone to try their very best at doing unto others, as you would have them do unto you.
One example includes littering. Littering costs everyone. It takes a toll on our resources, our property values, our wallets, and is an insult to our great community and country. Littering is simply passing the buck. When you pass the buck, the rest of us are left with the bill, the bill of cleaning up the mess left behind.
Another example is respect: Respect is when you speak kindly of others or say nothing at all, respect is when you open a door for your wife, family member or a complete stranger who has their hands full, respect is when you don’t endanger the lives of others by driving under the influence, speeding, tailgating, respect is not telling lies, cheating, hurting, murdering and so on.
Life is so very short when you really think about it. We all have hurts, sorrows, worries, highs, lows, concerns, deadlines, aggravations and feelings that can be offended, hurt or damaged. With that being the case, let’s all start being more civil, kind, understanding, forgiving, helpful and loving to one another.
In closing, nothing is ever accomplished without sincere effort and a positive attitude. Good will always prevails over indifference and divisiveness. Please do unto others, as you would have them do unto you.
Kenny Martin is Mt. Juliet city manager.
