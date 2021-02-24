I got my first COVID-19 vaccination today at the College Hills Church of Christ parking lot, and I cannot say enough in praise and gratitude for the police, National Guard, doctors, nurses and the volunteers for their patience, dedication to duty, and courtesy and consideration. The stood outside in the cold, icy, rainy day, moving and vaccinating hundreds of patients in their cars quickly, smoothly and professionally. If all other sites operate this well, we will all get through this in fine shape.
Garry Owens
Lebanon
