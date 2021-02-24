It's interesting to see the procedure used to clear the snow from the roads in Wilson County. What determines the importance of the roads that are cleared, and the ones that aren't even touched? It doesn't seem to matter how many families live on a road. If the so called, "main roads" are the only ones cleared, how are the little unimportant people suppose to get out to the "main roads"?
Do we, as a county, need to appropriate more funds toward the clean-up fund? Are we not paying enough taxes to have our roads cleaned when it snows? Do we not have enough equipment and manpower to do the job? Do we not have enough important people or politicians living on some of our roads? Is there even answers to these questions?
Hershel Butts
Gladeville
