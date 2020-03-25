With all that we are going through in our county and world right now I am most hopeful this message may be helpful in some small way. As we all know how we handle tough and difficult times and the setbacks we face in life can mean the difference between success and failure and happiness and sorrow. We are all going through the most tough and tragic of times right now so we will need to lean on and lift one another up going forward.
Please follow your faith and please know God has all the answers to your questions, problems and prayers. Please also know you are not in this alone. Keeping priorities straight and your mind on the right track requires prayer, love, patience, understanding and forgiveness. Other options for keeping your mind on the right track are inspirational quotes. I have included a few inspirational quotes below.
• A person’s true wealth is the good he or she does in the world. Mohammed
• Don’t ask for a light load, but rather a strong back. Unknown
• What counts is not necessarily the size of the dog in the fight — it’s the size of the fight in the dog. Dwight D. Eisenhower
• If the going is easy, beware, you may be going downhill. Unknown
• When you get to the end of your rope, tie a knot and hang on. Franklin D. Roosevelt
• Our greatest glory is not in never failing, but in rising every time we fail. Ralph Waldo Emerson
• Never, never, never give up. Winston Churchill
As you can see, it’s not the getting down in life that matters. It’s how you handle adversity and setbacks that gives you the power to get up and fight even harder and with more passion and compassion. Please remember you have multiple levels of support and we are in this together and will need to stay united as we get through this together. So please hang in there and keep your chin up because God is in control!
I will continue to pray for my fellow citizens, my county and my country. God bless you all.
Kenny Martin is city manager/economic development of Mt. Juliet.
