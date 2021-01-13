Porter, Mason lead Lebanon rout of Green Hill

first-quarter threes for her six and Avery Harris, Ny’lyia Rankins and Madison Jennings each tossed in two.
Kensley Carter and Ashlyn Riggs each hit a three and Skylar Brumbach two to round out Green Hill’s scoring.
The immediate road had Green Hill hosting Beech on Tuesday before a Friday-night trip to Father Ryan in a game scheduled last week with no fans permitted.
Lady Bears face present and future district rivals in weekend losses
Mt. Juliet absorbed an 83-56 District 9-AAA loss at Station Camp last Friday before getting a look at future District 9-4A opponent Cookeville on Saturday.
Both were Lady Bear losses, including a 73-35 setback at Cookeville, which led 20-13 at the first-quarter break, 37-17 at halftime and 58-28 going into the fourth as Mt. Juliet fell to 1-10.
Lady Saints fall despite Clark’s five threesNASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian’s girls added a trip to St. Cecilia for last Saturday and absorbed a 50-35 loss.
Mt. Juliet Christian was scheduled to travel to Ezell-Harding on Tuesday and to Nashville Christian at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Wilson Central gets healthier, but falls at Portland
PORTLAND — With head coach Erica Wilson back on the bench and senior forwards Campbell Strange and Sydney Dalton in the lineup, Wilson Central was as whole as the Lady Wildcats have been all season.
But it wasn’t enough for the Lady Wildcats, in their first game since Dec. 11 at Green Hill, dropped a 57-54 decision to Portland last Friday night.
The Lady Panthers led 9-6 following the first quarter, 24-15 art halftime and 44-28 through three periods as they improved to 3-9 for the season and 2-6 in District 9-AAA. Wilson Central slipped to 1-7, 1-4.
Richetto’s 29 leads Lady Hawks past Mt. Juliet; Green Hill’s first trip to MJHS marred by Pruitt injuryMT. JULIET — A date circled by many in west Wilson County became a night to remember in part for who wasn’t there and for another potentially devastating injury.
Green Hill’s girls made their inaugural trip to Mt. Juliet last week and raced past the host Lady Bears 55-29.
An originally-anticipated capacity crowd was reduced to mostly immediate family who saw Green Hill’s Sydnee Richetto rack up 29 points, including four three-pointers.
Aubrey Blankenship added 11 points for Green Hill while Kensley Carter finished with five, Skylar Brumbach four, Ava Heilman three, Pruitt two and Grace Wilson a free throw.
Lyons’ double-double leads Lady Saints past FriendshipMt. Juliet Christian’s girls got off to a fast start Tuesday night and host Friendship Christian could never recover as the Lady Saints snatched a 50-44 win at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Lady Saints led 21-9 at the first-quarter break, 30-19 at halftime and 42-30 going into the fourth.
Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 17 points and 11 rebounds while Chelsey Christensen added 12 points and Gracie Clark 11. Bethany Lyons finished with five points and Felicity Keen three. Gracyn Breedlove supplied two points and six rebounds. Clark connected on three 3-pointers and Christensen two.
Allie Gibson led the Lady Commanders with 14 points while Lilly Maggart’s 13 included a pair of threes. Anna Taylor scored seven points, Savannah Bone and Rylee Agee three each and Kate Petty and Haylie Worthan two apiece.
