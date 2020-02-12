HENDERSONVILLE — Mt. Juliet’s boys claimed the District 9-AAA regular-season championship with three games left last Tuesday night with a 79-56 beating of host Beech.
Will Pruitt poured in 38 points while Charles Clark collected 13 and Gage Wells added 11 as the Golden Bears remained perfect in the district.
Mt. Juliet boys blow out Hendersonville in second quarter
MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet put up 30 points in the second quarter last Friday night to blow Hendersonville out of the gym 84-36.
The Golden Bears led 15-11 eight minutes in before a 30-6 second opened a 45-17 halftime lead as Mt. Juliet improved to 21-2 for the season and 12-0 in District 9-AAA.
Will Pruitt poured in two of Mt. Juliet’s 12 three-pointers and led the Bears with 16 points while Charles Clark threw in 13 and Gage Wells 11, including three triples. Payton Davidson dropped in three treys as he and Mo Ruttlen each notched nine. Riggs Abner tossed in two threes on his way to eight while Griffin Throneberry, Jacob Burge and Osize Daniyan finished with five apiece and Bodie Wells three.
After hosting Station Camp on Tuesday, the Golden Bears will close the regular season Friday night at home against Wilson Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.