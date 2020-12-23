Purple Tigers rally past short-handed Central

Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy this morning. Cloudy with diminishing winds this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 57F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Windy at times early. Low 28F. S winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.