MT. JULIET — Short-handed Wilson Central was no match for Green Hill’s girls Friday night as the host Lady Hawks soared to a 53-15 triumph.
After spotting the Lady Wildcats a 2-0 lead on a Sydney Dalton layup, Green Hill went on a 22-0 run to decide the matter as the Lady Hawks improved to 5-2 for the season 2-1 in District 9-AAA.
Wilson Central, which didn’t have Dalton until recently and has been without the injured Campbell Strange since the season’s third game, is also hurting on the bench as Dale Leever became the third member of the three-person coaching staff to run the game as an acting head coach after Phillip Anthony joined head coach Erica Wilson away from the team. It was Leever’s first game in charge since his final contest as the Cumberland men’s head coach in 1993, ending a six-year run at his alma mater before serving stints as an assistant at the high school and college level, mostly in Georgia.
Leever did see the Lady Wildcats score nine unanswered points during the third quarter, but it was too little too late as Central slipped to 1-6, 1-3 going into an extended COVID-19 break which began Monday morning.
Sydnee Richetto, facing her former team for the first time, led the Lady Hawks with 20 points, including a pair of three-pointers, while Aubrey Blankenship added 11, Taylor Pruitt and Trinity Franzen six each, Kensley Carter four and Grace Wilson, Ava Heilman and Skylar Brumbach two apiece.
Dalton’s nine points led the Lady Wildcats while Jamey Ricketts finished with four and Cloe Smith two as Central committed 25 turnovers to Green Hill’s five.
Green Hill’s scheduled trip to Loretto for Saturday was canceled. The Lady Hawks were scheduled to host Portland on Tuesday and are set to host Hendersonville at 6 p.m. Friday
Wilson Central succumbs at BeechHENDERSONVILLE — In a defensive struggle which saw no one score in double figures, Beech’s girls beat visiting Wilson Central 32-19 Tuesday night.
The Lady Buccaneers led 13-3 following the first quarter, 19-4 at halftime and 24-12 through three periods as they picked up their first win of the season.
Kristen Smith sank two three-pointers to lead the Lady Wildcats with six points while Sydney Dalton made her senior season debut with four, Jamey Ricketts and Aysja Archer-Settles three each, Cloe Smith two and Kendyle Pickett a free throw as Central slipped to 1-5 overall, 1-2 in District 9-AAA.
Beech’s boys were unable to play, giving a district forfeit to Wilson Central, making the Wildcats 3-0 in the league.
Lady Bears fall at HendersonvilleHENDERSONVILLE — Hendersonville defeated Mt. Juliet 58-22 Tuesday night.
The Lady Commandos led 15-8 following the first quarter before a 19-0 second put them up 34-8 by halftime as they improved to 4-0 for the season and 2-0 in District 9-AAA.
Brette Taylor tossed in a pair of three-pointers as she and Abigail Fuqua each finished with 11 points to lead the Lady Commandos.
Jakoria Woods connected on all eight of her free throws for half of her 16 points to lead the Lady Bears. Kaitlyn Bertram, Addie Kendall and Sophia Lytle each tossed in two as Mt. Juliet fell to 1-6, 1-2.
