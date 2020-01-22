Phoenix Ball Committee members include, from left, top row, Scott Harris, Deanna Purcell, Jason Harp, and Rusty Richardson; second row, Heather Landers, Mallory Maxwell, Debra Harp, and Eddie Lovin; third row, Lindsay Smith, Shawn Smith, Todd Kennedy, Brandi Lovin, and Misty Kennedy; and front row, Stephanie and Ray Hubner.