Submitted to the Democrat
Wilson Bank & Trust’s annual home show will return to the Wilson County Expo Center next month with a variety of exhibitors ready to help with all types of home-related projects.
The Southern Home & Garden Expo takes place Friday and Saturday, February 7-8. With free admission, the event provides access to dozens of Middle Tennessee businesses in the home improvement industry, featuring more than 115 exhibitors.
Prizes and giveaways with combined values exceeding $12,000 will be given away at this year’s Expo, including:
• A free umbrella for the first 500 visitors on Saturday, Feb. 8
• A $500 cash prize from Wilson Bank & Trust
• $2,500 in Benjamin Moore paint products from Fakes & Hooker
• A $2,500 cement floor (500 square feet) from AgriKote Protective Coatings
Expo hours are 4-8 p.m. on Feb. 7, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 8. A food court and dining area will be located in the main hallway. WB&T also offers special construction financing rates that are only available during the event.
Free workshops scheduled for Feb. 8, will include:
• Water testing at home, with Robertson Family Water
• Household energy efficiency, with Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp.
• Creating a raised garden bed, with Garden4Life
• Calling before you dig, with 811
• A kids’ craft project with Home Depot, building a hot air balloon
Limited exhibit space is still available. Home-related businesses interested in reserving a booth can contact Jen Whitener at 615-443-7812.
For more information about the Southern Home & Garden Expo, visit wbthomegarden expo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.