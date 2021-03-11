Bagayoko nets hat trick in Phoenix 5-1 win

Bakary Bagayoko netted three goals in Cumberland’s 5-1 win over the University of Pikeville in men’s soccer action Tuesday afternoon at Lindsey Donnell Stadium-Kirk Field.
After getting down early, the Phoenix defense stepped up and did not allow another shot all game. Cumberland posted 23 shots to the Bears one. Cumberland put 11 shots on goal with five of them finding the back of the net.
Bagayoko’s three goals led the Phoenix in today’s match. Cathal Coyne and Cam Stanley each added on goal. Thomas Groenhilder, Austin Morenzoni, and Carson Tighe each added one assist.
Pikeville picked up six yellow cards and one red card in the match while Cumberland only had one.
Pikeville jumped ahead first with a goal in the third minute. Victor Vechi found a streaking Favio Govea for a goal off of a header.
Cumberland scored the equalizer in the 33rd minute, Thomas Groenhilder slotted a ball to the top left corner of the box for Bakary Bagayoko. Bagayoko made one move to the right and fired it past the keeper to tie it up.
Just before halftime, Pikeville’s Rodny Rodriguez picked up his second yellow card of the match sending him off with a red and forcing the Bears to play a man down the rest of the game. With 23 seconds left in the half, Cumberland took the lead on a Cathal Coyne header for a goal off an assist from Austin Morenzoni.
Bagayoko scored his second goal of the match off an assist from Carson Tighe in the 69th minute to give the Phoenix a 3-1 lead.
The Phoenix tacked on another goal off a Bagayoko header for his third goal of the game. Cumberland added an insurance goal on a Cam Stanley penalty kick. This was Stanley’s first career goal.
Cumberland is scheduled to be back in action Sunday against Thomas More University in Crestview Hills, Ky.
CU women dominate Pikeville on Senior DayCumberland’s women honored seven seniors before defeating the Pikeville Bears 9-0 Tuesday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium/Kirk Field.
Cumberland capitalized on their corner kicks turning them into three goals. CU took 12 corners in the game. The Phoenix dominated the ball on Pikeville’s half of midfield the majority of the game outshooting the Bears 34-1.
Cumberland had to chance to crack the scoreless tie as Arden Butler passed it up to Bathe and Bathe crossed it to Gabby Jones in the box. Jones’ shot missed the crossbar just high from the back post.
The Phoenix finally put one in the back of the net off a Bathe corner kick. Bathe found Haddock for a header, but it was saved and Becca Campbell punched in the rebound for her first career goal and a Phoenix 1-0 lead with 10 minutes left in the half.
Cumberland had another chance to get up 2-0, Sarah Haddock fired a shot that Pikeville keeper Libby Lukens got a hand on to send it just over the crossbar. On the ensuing corner kick, Bathe found Campbell for her second goal of the game. Moments later, on a counter-attack, Michelle Scholz slotted a ball just past the keeper that was headed towards the goal. Jones punched it in and was called for the offside negating the goal.
With 20 seconds remaining, Brenda Cernas extended the lead on a counter-attack beating the keeper for a Phoenix 3-0 lead. The Phoenix capitalized on a third corner in the opening minutes of the second half as Bathe found a streaking Macy Douglas for the header and 4-0 lead.
Moments later, the Phoenix intercepted a pass and Haley Steven assisted Douglas’ second goal in the first five minutes of the half for a 5-0 advantage.
In the 58th minute, Haley Stevens was fouled in the box allowing Sarah Haddock to convert a penalty kick for a goal and a 6-0 lead. Cumberland added another goal when Brenda Cernas found Michele Scholz in the 65th minute.
With seven minutes, CU subbed in Caroline Vieira, and shortly after the sub Cernas notched another assist this time to Vieira for a header and the final Phoenix goal.
Pikeville’s keeper Libby Luken posted 11 saves while Cumberland keeper Savannah Stubbs only had to face one shot on goal all game that went for a save.
Cumberland is scheduled to be back in action Sunday when the Phoenix are to head to Crestview Hills, Ky., to take on the Thomas More Saints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.