MT. JULIET — Lebanon’s Ryan Becht and Wilson Central’s Sarah Castle were individual low medalists and helped their teams win the Wilson County Cup last week at Pine Creek.
Becht fired a season-low 75 to help the Blue Devils to a 332 team score. He was two strokes ahead of Green Hill’s Brice Lamont and six in front of Watertown’s Ryan Conger. Green Hill was second with a 338 and Wilson Central third with a 386.
Castle also carded a 75, three strokes ahead of her sister/teammate Kate. Mt. Juliet’s Claire Fogg was third with an 81. The Lady Wildcats won with 153. Mt. Juliet and Green Hill tied for second at 179. For Lebanon’s boys, Becht was followed by Gabe Keith’s 82, Carson Byrd’s 87 and Ryan Wood’s 88. John Hodge had a 93.
Green Hill’s Lamont was followed by Hawk teammates Carson Cole with an 82, Ashton Conley with an 89 and Brennan Hubber with a 90. Michael Greenfield turned in a 100.
Watertown’s Conger was followed by Purple Tiger teammates Cason Hollingsworth’s 105, Devan Holden’s 108 and Aston Harris’ 117. Ben Purnell produced a 122.
Zac Wilson led Wilson Central’s boys with an 86, followed by Bryce Gettler’s 89, Ethan Marcum’s 101 and Logan Vorhies’ 110. Nehemiah Jones turned in a 112.
Jackson Major was Mt. Juliet’s only boy, shooting an 83.
For Wilson Central’s girls, the third Castle sister, Molly, managed an 86. Haley Lannom had a 97, Brayden Ham 116, Dorothy Montanye 119 and Colby Muller 125.
Mt. Juliet’s Fogg was followed by teammate’s Rylie Rorie’s 98.
Ssvannah Clarke led Green Hill with an 89, followed by Sydney Spence’s 90 and Rachel Richardson’s 129.
Daryl Mitchell led Lebanon with a 90, followed by Katelyn Anderson’s 116 and Caroline Wright’s 132.
Brooke Turner turned in a 100 for Watertown while Madi Hoffman had a 131.
