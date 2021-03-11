Phoenix men finish 8th at Skyhawk invitational

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Cumberland’s men placed eighth in the Skyhawk Invitational on Tuesday.
The Phoenix finished the tournament 47 strokes above par, 39 strokes back of tournament winner Truett-McConnell.
The tournament consisted of three rounds of golf with two taking place on Monday and the final round Tuesday. The Phoenix placed eighth ahead of Grand View, Tennessee Wesleyan, Midway University, Marian University, Campbellsville-Harrodsburg, Bob Jones Univ., St. Andrews and Point University.
Isaac Walker followed up his first-day scores of 72 and 73 with a 75 in the final round to tie for 10th individually.
Adrian Steeger finished in 24th overall after scores of 77 and 78 on day one and a 71 in the final round.
Tomi Acotto shot scores of 75 and 79 on the first day and he followed that up with a 75 to finish in 31st.
Will Samuelsson posted scores of 79 and 84 on the first day of the tournament.
Samuelsson ended with a 74 in the final round to finish tied for 50th place. Rounding out the Phoenix is freshman Reece Gaddes who finished tied for 62nd after shooting 80 and 83 on the first two rounds and a 83 to close out the tournament
The Phoenix will receive points toward the regular-season championship based on the eight-place finish in this tournament.
The combined total score from the fall and spring tournaments will crown the regular season champions.
Cumberland is scheduled to next hits the course March 22-23 at the Wolf Pack Spring Invitational in Abita Springs, La.
CU’s Scenna named MSC Women’s Golfer of the WeekCumberland sophomore Pilar Scenna finished tied for fourth place in the Georgetown Pinehurst Invitational, garnering Mid-South Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week accolades, as announced by the league office on Monday.
The Marbella, Spain, native shot a 160 in the two-day tournament leading the Phoenix to a runner-up finish defeating two Mid-South Conference teams.
This is her first MSC Women’s Golfer of the Week honor of her career.
Cumberland women’s golf is scheduled to return to action next Monday and Tuesday at the Golden Tigers Spring Invitational in Gainesville, Ga.
