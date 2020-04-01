Racing never gets old for Youngs

Mt. Juliet’s Randall Young is carrying on the family racing tradition, but in a slightly different manner.
Instead of driving race cars as did his dad Jeff and brother Preston, Randall builds them for others to drive, and serves as crew chief on race day.
“It’s something I enjoy doing, and take a lot of pride in,” says Randall, who has been a member of Stacey Crane Racing for eight years.
“We put in a lot of late nights and long days,” he says. “You like to see all that work pay off when your car is running up front. For me, that’s just as challenging and just as rewarding as driving.”
Randall, who has four part-time assistants on the Franklin-based team, prepares five Late Model stock cars for Crane. Crane competes in 15-18 premier Late Model races a year at tracks in Nashville, Memphis, Montgomery and Pensacola, Fla.
“We race almost year-round,” Randall says. “We ran a race last November, and another one this January. December is the only month we don’t have a race. When we’re not racing we’re working on the cars, getting ready to race. There really is no off-season.”
In addition to the cars driven by Crane, the team has also fielded race cars for talented young Mt. Juliet driver Dylan Fetcho and for Bon Aqua’s Willie Allen.
Allen, who has competed in the NASCAR truck series, has driven Randall’s Late Model cars to two victories.
“We’ve run some good races,” he says. “I feel like we’re competitive every time we go to the track.”
Randall grew up watching his father Jeff race, and later competed against his dad and his brother Preston.
“We’re pretty competitive,” Randall says. “But it’s a friendly competition.”
Preston is a former Nashville Speedway Legends champion. His racing is temporarily on hold as he prepares for his upcoming wedding, but may run a few events later in the season.
When Preston returns to the track, his father will serve as his crew chief.
Randall, meanwhile, doubts that he will drive again.
“My work with the race team keep me pretty busy,” he says. “I’ll probably leave the driving to someone else. But I don’t miss it (the driving.) It’s exciting to see our car out front, and I take as much pride in that as the driver does.”
Randall’s mother Lisa is a race fan who works at QuickCar Racing Products near Lebanon — another family racing connection.
“Jeff and I have always loved the sport and I guess the boys inherited that affection from us,” Lisa says. “It’s something we enjoy doing together as a family.”
“It’s our way of bonding,” Randall says, adding with a laugh: “It also kept Preston and me busy and out of trouble.”
How long does he plan to remain involved in racing?
“As long as it’s fun and we’re competitive,” Randall says. “I’ve been doing it so long that I don’t know what I’d do without it. I’m ready to start a new season.”
Larry Woody is the Mt. Juliet News’ motorsports writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.