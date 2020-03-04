CLARKSVILLE — Host Rossview ended a two-year first-round losing streak by District 10-AAA teams in the Region 5-AAA tournament by ousting Wilson Central 57-39 Friday night.
The Lady Hawks widened a 9-6 first-quarter lead to 22-14 by halftime and 37-29 going into the fourth as they advanced to last night’s semifinal against Beech with a 26-3 record.
Wilson Central’s season ended at 16-13.
Ever Walker scored eight of her Lady Hawk-leading 17 points in the third quarter. Courteney Daniels dropped in 13 points and Emani Collier 11, including seven during the fourth quarter as she sank 5 of 6 free throws.
Campbell Strange sank 6 of 8 free throws as she and Nicole Brill each tossed in 12 points to lead the Lady Wildcats. Jakoria Woods scored seven of her eight in the third quarter while Jasmin Angel finished with four, Sydney Dalton two and Cloe Smith a free throw.
