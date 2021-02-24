Wilson County sends 21 wrestlers to state tournament

The field is set and 21 Wilson County high school wrestlers will be headed to Chattanooga for the individual state tournament later this week.
Last week’s icy weather across the state prompted TSSAA to delay the tournament a week until Wednesday through Friday of this week at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
Also, the pandemic previously prompted TSSAA to cut the field from 32 to 16 wrestlers per class, meaning only the top two from each region, rather than four, advanced.
In Class AAA, Wilson Central will send what seems like most of its team. The 10 Wildcats include freshman Paul Johnson at 106 pounds, sophomore Nicholas Mercante at 113, senior Thomas Borders who is undefeated through 44 matches at 120, sophomore Connor Warnock at 126, sophomore Riley Fort at 132, senior Alan Fort at 138, junior Steven Fisak at 145, junior Brady Jarvis at 160, sophomore Noah Todd at 220 and senior Jesse Richardson at 285.
Junior Anthony Pyron is Mt. Juliet’s lone representative, at 170 pounds. Heavyweight Wade Savage would have qualified in a normal year after finishing fourth in the regional. Alez Velazquez finished fourth in districts to reach the regional at 120.
Green Hill’s first-ever state wrestler will be senior 195-pounder Dominic Love, who is 21-2 for the season.
Lebanon will send three senior Blue Devils to state — 152-pounder Eli Clemmons, Ryan Wood at 160 and Eli Nelms at 220.
Four Purple Tigers will represent Watertown in Class A-AA — senior 120-pounder Gregory Mech paz, senior Jacob Franklin at 152, junior Nathan Berry at 195 and junior Matthew King at 220.
In Division II, Friendship Christian will send two to Chattanooga — 126-pound sophomore Chase Eakes and 132-pound freshman Tyson Wolcott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.