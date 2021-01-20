Taylor’s baseline baskets lift Lady ‘Cats past MJ

GLADEVILLE — The records may be un-Mt. Juliet/Wilson Central-like. But last Friday’s game between the West Wilson rivals wasn’t much different from yesteryear’s battles when the two programs were among the best in the state.
Jada Taylor’s third baseline jumper of the final 2:10, broke a tie with 3.5 seconds left, lifting the host Lady Wildcats to a 51-49 victory.
“When it comes down to a Mt. Juliet-Wilson Central game, it doesn’t matter,” Wilson Central coach Erica Wilson said of the teams’ combined two victories coming into the contest. “It’s a Friday night, people are excited and they went out there and both teams played their hearts out tonight.”
Woods led the Lady Bears with 21 points on her return to her former home court while Howard had 13, Addie Kendall 13 and Bertram and Jada Coleman two apiece as Mt. Juliet fell to 1-12, 1-7 going into last night’s game at Portland. Wilson Central traveled to Lebanon last night and is set to host Beech for Senior Night at 6 p.m. Friday. MJ is set to host Hendersonville in a district game Friday and has picked up games at Franklin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and at Cannon County, coached by former Mt. Juliet Junior High and Wilson Central coach Bud Brandon, next Monday.
Lady ‘Cats fight back, but fall in OTGLADEVILLE — Playing as whole as it has all season, Wilson Central kept coming from behind, rallying from a double-digit deficit to force overtime, before finally succumbing to visiting Hendersonville 63-57 Tuesday night.
The Lady Wildcats jumped to a 6-0 lead. But Hendersonville battled back to take a brief lead before trailing 13-11 at the first-quarter break. The Lady Commandos dominated the second period, using an 11-0 run to turn a 13-11 deficit into a 22-13 lead before taking a 32-19 advantage into halftime.
But Central surged back. Lillian Crutchfield’s layup enabled the Lady ‘Cats to catch the Lady Commandos at 52-52 with 1:42 left in regulation. A three-pointer from the side by Kristen Smith forced overtime at 55-55.
Crutchfield’s overtime putback put Wilson Central in front for the first time since the first quarter at 57-55. But Hendersonville’s Brette Taylor hit a three and two free throws to push the Lady Commandos to 5-4 for the season and 3-4 in District 9-AAA.
Central slipped to 1-8, 1-5. But the return of players and coaches from COVID and injuries gives the Lady Wildcats some hope as they plan to tip off the second half of the district schedule at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Mt. Juliet.
Early Lady Bear lead goes by wayside n Gallatin victoryGALLATIN — Gallatin stayed on Lebanon’s heels in the District 9-AAA race Tuesday night with a 56-21 triumph over Mt. Juliet.
The Lady Bears led 10-8 following the first quarter before Gallatin took charge 31-14 by halftime and 46-14 through three as the Lady Wave moved to 9-4 for the season and 6-1 in the district, one game in the loss column behind Lebanon going into the teams’ 6 p.m. meeting Friday at Jerry Vradenburg Gym.
Jeremia Montgomery led the Lady Wave with 17 points.
Jakoria Woods led the Lady Bears with 11 points while Addie Kendall and Taylor Haymans each had three and Dymond Howard and Sabrina Bonds two apiece as Mt. Juliet fell to 1-11, 1-6.
Beech pulls away from Green Hill in fourthMT. JULIET — Beech pulled away in the fourth quarter Tuesday night to take down host Wilson Central 56-40.
The Lady Buccaneers jumped to a 15-7 first-quarter lead. Green Hill whittled the margin to 25-19 by halftime and 39-36 going into the fourth before Beech closed out the Lady Hawks with a 16-4 fourth as the visitors left with a 5-8 record, 3-4 in District 9-AAA. The home team fell to 8-4, 5-2.
Jada Jones fired in four three-pointers to lead the Lady Bucs with 16 points.
Aubrey Blankenship led the Lady Hawks with 17 points while Sydnee Richetto finished with 15. Ava Heilman hit two triples for her six while Kensley Carter connected on a two-point basket.
Lady Bears face present and future district in lossesMt. Juliet absorbed an 83-56 District 9-AAA loss at Station Camp earlier this month before getting a look at future District 9-4A opponent Cookeville the following day.
Both were Lady Bear losses, including a 73-35 setback at Cookeville, which led 20-13 at the first-quarter break, 37-17 at halftime and 58-28 going into the fourth as Mt. Juliet fell to 1-10.
Anu Richards racked up 23 points and Marissa Wirtz 22, including a pair of threes, for Station Camp. Noelle King connected on four triples for her 12 while Arielle Everett added 10.
Woods led the Lady Bears with 17 points while Howard scored 16 and Kendall 10. Taylor Haymans had six points, Bertram four and Jada Coleman two as Mt. Juliet fell to 1-5 in the district.
Lady Saints fall despite Clark’s five threesNASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian’s girls added a trip to St. Cecilia earlier this month and absorbed a 50-35 loss.
Gracie Clark connected on five three-pointers for her 15 points to lead the Lady Saints. Felicity Keen scored six points while Amelia Lyons passed for eight assists as she and Chelsey Christensen each finished with five points and Bethany Lyons four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.