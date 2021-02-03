Third-quarter surge sends Lebanon boys past Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET — Facing a Lebanon team rounding into form for the stretch run, Mt. Juliet gave the Blue Devils a battle during the first half before LHS’ length and athleticism overtook the Golden Bears 54-43 last Friday night.
A 21-5 run turned a 27-26 Lebanon edge into a 47-32 working margin early in the fourth quarter.
But just as the Golden Bears overcame a 15-point deficit at Lebanon in December to defeat the Blue Devils, Mt. Juliet made a run. A pair of 3-pointers by Jacob Burge during his eight-point fourth period and 5-of-10 free-throw shooting by the visitors enabled the home team to slice the margin to 49-43 via an 11-2 spurt. But a layup by Jaylen Abston and two foul shots by Jarred Hall helped LHS seal the deal and improve to 12-7 for the season and 8-5 in District 9-AAA.
“The first time we played them, make sure we play four quarters. I don’t know that we did that necessarily. The first half, we left some points out there. We turned the ball over. They did a good job of taking some things away we had been able to do. But that third quarter was big. The kids came on and executed and finished. Our defensive pressure was able to force some turnovers and we were able to score transition baskets.
“Anytime you can come down to Mt. Juliet and get a win, it’s a good night for the Blue Devils.”
Early on, it was the Golden Bears who built an early 9-4 lead before the Blue Devils drew to within 11-10 at the first-quarter break.
Corey Jones buried a corner 3-pointer to begin the second quarter to give the Blue Devils their first lead since 2-0 at 13-11. The teams went back and forth throughout the period until a free throw by Will Seats with a second left put Lebanon ahead 26-25 at halftime.
Osize Daniyan’s putback put Mt. Juliet back in front 27-26 to begin the second half before the decisive Blue Devil run keyed by center Yarin Alexander’s 10 third-period points, including a steal and slam.
“Those are the kinds of teams (long and athletic) that give us issues,” Mt. Juliet coach Jonathan Drake said after his Golden Bears fell to 9-14, 5-7. “Jim did a great job and the zone that they’re playing now gave us some fits. We got some good looks, we just didn’t step up and hit shots. We knew that the glass was going to be the biggest issue. I don’t know what the numbers were, but I bet they had well into double digits on the offensive glass. Really, I told my guys I was not happy with our physicality tonight. The first time we played them over there, we were the more physical team. We definitely weren’t tonight.”
Alexander led Lebanon with 17 points while Jones sank two 3s on his way to 17. Abston added eight of his 10 in the second half while Hall had eight, including a second-quarter dunk, Jackson Painter two and Seats his go-ahead free throw.
Burge buried four triples in leading Mt. Juliet with 15 points while Daniyan dropped in nine, including a reverse dunk to put the Golden Bears on the board at 2-2. Daniel Beard and Bodie Wells each finished with five, Josh Keck four in the second quarter, Owen Rodriguez a 3 in the second quarter and Kyle Taylor.
Both teams will have home-heavy schedules the rest of the way. Mt. Juliet hosted Beech last night and the Bears’ last road trip isn’t much of a journey as they make their inaugural appearance at Green Hill on Friday. The Blue Devils won’t leave the confines of Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court until the district tournament. After an open date tonight, Lebanon will host Beech on Friday.
Station Camp closes out Wildcats with 13-0 run
GALLATIN — Station Camp broke a tie midway through the fourth quarter last Friday and scored the final 13 points to a 51-38 win over visiting Wilson Central.
The teams were tied 38-38 with 4:25 to play before the Bison thundered off to their 17th win of the season against five losses, 9-3 in District 9-AAA.
Eli Rice’s 13 points led Station Camp.
Adler Kerr collected 14 points and Zack Markus and Hunter Scurlock eight each as all three hit a pair of 3-pointers for the Wildcats. Ethan Thomas finished with four points and Evan Riggan two as Central slipped to 8-11, 6-7.
Wilson Central led 7-6 following the first quarter and 20-18 at halftime before Station Camp went in front 33-30 going into the fourth.
Davidson, Abner lead league-leading Hawks past Portland
PORTLAND — Green Hill remained ahead of the District 9-AAA posse last Friday by bushwhacking Portland 66-33.
Paxton Davidson drained five 3-pointers, including three in the third quarter as he and Riggs Abner each knocked down 19 points for Green Hill while Trent Thomas tossed in six of his eight in the fourth quarter. Zach Blair buried a 3 and Blake Stacey, Carter Lee and Jason Burch two apiece as the Hawks improved to 11-5 for the season and 10-2 in the district.
Green Hill was ahead 17-11 at the first-quarter break and 36-23 at halftime before a 22-4 third period opened a 58-27 margin as Portland slipped to 7-17, 1-12.
Abner’s 30 lifts Hawks past Wildcats
GLADEVILLE — Green Hill led from start to finish in a 66-60 win at Wilson Central on Tuesday night.
But the Hawks could never put the Wildcats away in a spirited game as the Wilson Central-Mt. Juliet rivalry has transitioned to the new Green Hill, where the Hawks are made up primarily of former Golden Bears.
“We’ve only played them twice, but we know them, they know us,” said Green Hill coach Troy Allen, who spent the previous 15 seasons at Mt. Juliet. “It’s supposed to be like that. It’s supposed to be more people in here. But that’s how it’s supposed to be.”
Wilson Central had no answer for Riggs Abner, who poured in 30 points, including 12-of-16 from the free-throw line. Mo Ruttlen also posted big offensive numbers with 18 points, including three 3-pointers, as Green Hill improved to 10-5 for the season and remained in the District 9-AAA lead at 10-2.
“(Ruttlen’s) a great defender,” Allen said. “He’s been struggling a little bit shooting the ball. I thought it helped his energy a little bit. It’s hard. He’s a good shooter. Shooters go through it and we just got to keep believing in him and he’s got to keep believing in himself. He’s really worked hard. For us, the total package, him and Paxton (Davidson) handling their pressure was the key.
“Riggs has the uncanny ability to make the tough 15-footers. A lot of people don’t shoot them anymore, but he’s really good at it.”
Abner scored Green Hill’s first six points. Ruttlen beat the first-quarter buzzer with a fastbreak layup for a 12-9 lead. It was 31-25 at halftime.
Wilson Central’s Adler Kerr came alive in the second half with 17 of his 20 points, finishing with three 3-pointers, as the Wildcats kept coming back. A three by Austin Alexander brought Central to within 45-44 late in the third quarter. But a putback by Green Hill big man Jason Burch widened the margin back to three going into the fourth.
The Wildcats came no closer in the final eight minutes as Green Hill hit 10 of 14 free throws down the stretch.
Burch finished with 12 points while Davidson dropped in four and Zach Blair two free throws.
“It’s an experienced group over there,” Wildcats coach Michael Teeter said. “Coach Allen does a great job. They were able to withstand some of the punches we were throwing at them. Riggs played amazing. We wanted to take everything else away and let him kind of operate and he took advantage of it tonight. Both of those guys (Abner and Ruttlen) are seniors. They’ve been around that program for awhile. They’ve been around the district for awhile. They hit some big shots in big moments. The moment never gets too big for those two guys. That’s because they’re seniors. They’ve been there, done that.”
Ethan Thomas added 11 points for the Wildcats while Hunter Scurlock and Dakota Boudoucies each scored seven. Zack Markus hit a couple of threes as he and Damian Fayne each scored six and Alexander his third-quarter triple as Central slipped to 9-10, 6-6.
“We actually executed the game plan, for the most part, of how we wanted to do it,” Teeter said. “The game plan’s never to give up 64 points. They were hitting some shots at different areas.
“But at this point in the year, it’s all about February, just continuing to learn different rotations with some guys. I thought we did that tonight. We built a lot coming off of our bench. We had some guys in the right spot to score. It’s just pushing forward into February, trying to be the team nobody wants to play in the tournament and taking it from there.”
“Every game is going to be like this from now on,” Allen said. “Just learning how to win.”
