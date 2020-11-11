The 2020 playoffs have just kicked off and the 20-21 basketball season has yet to tip off, but high school teams across the state now know who they will be competing against a year from now.
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association revealed its district and region re-alignments last Friday. Schools have until tomorrow’s Board of Control meeting to appeal their placement.
A look at where West Wilson County football and basketball teams (baseball and softball teams will be in the same districts as basketball) are likely to play for the next two school years beginning in the fall of 2021:
FOOTBALLClass 5A
As expected, Green Hill will join neighboring rival Mt. Juliet and Wilson Central in Region 5 as the Hawks become playoff-eligible for the first time. They will be joined by Nashville’s Hillsboro and Hunters Lane and Gallatin’s Station Camp and, from the east, White County. Their opening playoff opponents will come from Region 6 to the south, including Columbia, Franklin County (which won’t be eligible next year due to a recent fight with Shelbyville), Lincoln County, Nolensville, Page and Spring Hill.
Division II-A
Middle Region
Because of the numbers, the class has either six or seven schools in each region. Mt. Juliet Christian could have remained in the East with Friendship Christian, but will instead be in the newly-created seven-team Middle Region with Donelson Christian, Clarksville Academy, Columbia Academy, Franklin Grace Christian and Nashville Christian. At least the Saints won’t be compelled to make trips to East Tennessee.
BASKETBALL baseball and softballDistrict 9-AAAA
Going from three classes to four is breaking up the longstanding District 9-AAA. The new 9-4A is Wilson County heavy with Cookeville joining Lebanon, Wilson Central, Mt. Juliet and Green Hill.
Former 9-AAA rivals Beech, Gallatin, Hendersonville and Station Camp will join Nashville’s Hunters Lane and McGavock in District 10, which will compete with 9-AAAA in the Region 5-AAAA tournament.
District 4-IIA
Friendship and Mt. Juliet Christian will see basically the same opponents as they do currently, with new members Dayspring Academy and Templeton Academy added to the mix.
And, like now, District 3 teams from south of the Interstate 40 corridor will provide Middle Region opposition.
