The Mt. Juliet Police Department is investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the Meridian at Providence apartment complex that occurred Monday.
According to a social media release, the incident left a victim in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
“Our dispatch center began to receive calls of a shooting that occurred at the apartments in the parking lot this morning around 8:30 a.m.,” Capt. Tyler Chandler of the Mt. Juliet Police Department said in a video posted shortly after the release. “Officers immediately rushed to the scene and located the female victim outside, and began to render life-saving efforts to her.”
Officers placed a suspect believed to be a relative of the victim in custody, and continue to investigate. Chandler said the shooting was an isolated incident stemming from a domestic dispute, and that the victim was shot multiple times.
