Wildcats muscle up 21-14 win at Lebanon

Wilson Central opened the game with an eight-plus minute drive to score and ended it by taking the final six minutes or so in a 21-17 victory over Lebanon at the Blue Devils’ Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium last Thursday night.
Moving up the game 24 hours to avoid possible rain Friday seemed to agree with the Wildcats right off the bus as Traye Aric’s offense drove 76 yards downfield (actually 86 as they had to overcome a holding penalty) to score on quarterback Tristan Lewis’ 1-yard run.
Following an exchange of punts, Lebanon lost a touchdown to a penalty, but salvaged the series with a 29-yard Sean Redmon field goal to slice the margin to 7-3 early in the second quarter.
Lebanon rover Brandon Martin recovered a Wilson Central fumble, but it wasn’t until after another exchange of punts that the Blue Devils got on the board again.
After Tristan Lewis’ 50-yard punt rolled to the Lebanon 17-yard line, quarterback Jalen Abston drove the Blue Devils 83 yards in the other direction (98 counting the 15 yards LHS had to overcome on an unsportsmanlike conduct foul), capping the six-play series with a 28-yard touchdown toss to a streaking DeQuantay Shannon down the left sideline to put the home team ahead 10-7 3:36 before halftime.
Wilson Central, which also lost a touchdown to a penalty on its previous drive, scooted 78 yards, having to do 10 yards twice because of penalty, to Lewis’ 1-yard sneak 29 seconds before the break for a 14-10 Wildcat lead.
Lebanon took the second-half kickoff and drove to Abston’s 37-yard touchdown pass to Kemontez Logue for a 17-14 lead.
But Central answered with C.J. Hatchett’s 48-yard kickoff return to the Lebanon 34. Zavier Al went the final yard for what turned out to be the final score.
“That’s huge, answering the scores,” Wildcat coach Brad Dedman said. “If you can do that, there’s a good chance you can win football games. Our guys did a good job answering all night long.”
The teams exchanged fumbles in the second half with Central defensive end Josh Rodriguez pouncing on a bad snap. Cornerback Jesse Montgomery got a loose ball for Lebanon, stalling a Wildcat drive at the Blue Devil 20 as the visitors were seeking a two-score lead in the final minute of the third quarter.
But neither team could convert. Finally, Central took a Lebanon punt at its 29 with around six minutes left. Ali led the rushing attack, going over 100 yards on the night as the Wildcats collected four first downs and reached the Blue Devil 5 with less than two minutes left. LHS coach Chuck Gentry spent his three timeouts on defense, to no avail, and when Ali’s 4-yard run gave the visitors a first down, Lewis took a couple of knees to wrap up the game.
“It was a heck of a football game,” Dedman said. “Both teams laid it out on the line. Just proud of both teams. Proud of our team. Proud of our effort. The O-line at the end, they won the game at the end with the big long drive.
“Our big guys up front, they’ve come on the last three or four weeks. They’ve done a heck of a job tonight. We stalled a little in the middle and Lebanon had a big reason for that. We were able to overcome that. We wore them down up front and our big guys kind of leaned on them a little bit.”
“We just didn’t execute well enough,” Gentry said. “When we did execute, we had mental busts, too many penalties in the first half. We had good play, penalty, good play, penalty. Had three good plays called back on one drive. When you play good teams, it’s about execution, whether it’s blocking, tackling, throwing, catching, doing those things. And we didn’t do them well enough to win tonight. They did them better than we did.
“We were sometimes in position to make tackles. Hats off to their running backs and quarterback. We didn’t get them on the ground when we needed to get them on the ground. It’s a hard pill to swallow, but the truth of the matter is we had them third-and-long, and they get out of it, quarterback scrambles and makes a first down. Have them third-and-medium and miss two tackles and he makes a good cut. It is what it is. It comes down to blocking and tackling and we didn’t do that well enough tonight.”
At first glance, it appears Wilson Central may have clinched the No. 4 spot in the playoffs out of Region 4-6A with a 2-2 mark (5-4 overall), while Lebanon fell to 1-3, 5-4. The Wildcats host winless Station Camp this coming Friday while Lebanon hosts Rossview, which lost to region tri-leader Hendersonville on Friday after already having beaten the third No. 1 team, Mt. Juliet.
But neither coach was ready to declare playoffs or elimination following Thursday’s contest.
“Who knows if we clinched or not,” Dedman said. “It pushes us in the right direction, I’ll put it that way.”
“They probably won their way in and we have to beat Rossview next week to get in, depending on what happened in different places (last night),” Gentry said a night before Hendersonville kept the Blue Devils in the race by beating the Hawks. “We have to, first, win next week and see what happens and go from there.”
