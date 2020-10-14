Wildcats outrun Wolverines in 55-42 scoring affair

LAVERGNE — Wilson Central handed LaVergne its third loss of the year in a 97-point total night last Friday at the Wolverines’ Freedom Field.
After an upset loss to the Wolverines on their Friday Night Rivals night in 2019, the Wildcats were ready to travel to LaVergne for the first time in three years. Prior to tonight, the Wildcats took a tough 28-10 loss to Hendersonville, which appears to be the favorite to win 6A Region 4. LaVergne came off of a victory over John Overton, who had just resumed its season a few weeks prior.
The game as a whole was an offensive battle. In the first quarter, each team only scored once, though. This is because the game started rather slowly for both sides. On its opening drive, Wilson Central jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 27-yard C.J. Hatchett touchdown run. About five minutes later, LaVergne star halfback Ray Banner sprinted his way into the end zone from 47 yards out, locking the score at 7 each. This would be the end of first quarter scoring, but it was only the beginning for both teams.
Tristan Lewis started off the second quarter red-hot as he threw a 21-yard dart to Ezra Widelock to put the Wildcats in scoring position. On the next snap, Hatchett bounced his way around the goal line for his second score of the night.
The next LaVergne drives were stopped and started by the Banner brothers. Ray fumbled a handoff that was recovered by Wilson Central’s Josh Rodriguez, but Lewis then threw an interception to Ray’s younger brother Isaiah.
From here, the Wolverines failed a 4th-and-3 to give Hatchett another touchdown, this time from 6 yards out, but the snap on the PAT made the attempt go sour.
LaVergne was given another chance, but the Wolverines were unable to get across midfield.
Following Greg Bush’s punt, Lewis needed only one snap to throw a screen to Zavier Ali, which Ali then took downfield for a 65-yard touchdown.
Following this, the Wolverines then took the rest of the quarter for their next drive, giving Lewis only two seconds to throw a Hail Mary to the end zone which fell incomplete. At the half, the score stood at 27-7 in Wilson Central’s favor.
LaVergne’s halftime speech from first-year head coach Mike Woodward must have worked as the Wolverines came out of the locker room with a vengeance. To open the half, Lavandrea Webb tossed a 25-yard pass to Bush, who turned out to have a three-way impact in the game, to decrease the trail to two scores.
However, the Wildcats quickly answered on a drive that went 76 yards, ending in a 1-yard Ali touchdown rush.
Immediately after, Banner punched in another TD from 3 yards away.
But the Wildcats responded with a touchdown once more, on a 70-yard connection from Lewis to Abe Gizaw, where Gizaw showed his breakaway speed that makes him a track standout in the spring. At the end of three, the score was Wilson Central 42, and LaVergne 21.
LaVergne opened yet another quarter with a scoring drive as Webb found Bush for a 6-yard score.
The Wildcats matched with a 6-yard run from Ali. This proved to be the deciding factor in the game for Wilson Central. If LaVergne scored, the Wildcats typically answered on the following possession.
This remained the case as Webb found Bush again for a 5-yard TD, and Ali powered in a 15-yard run on the next drive. However, another bad snap, due to the tremendous amount of rain throughout the night, resulted in a failed PAT, but the Wildcats commanded a 55-35 lead with less than three minutes to play.
Banner barreled across the goal line once more before the final whistle, bringing the score to 55-42. The Wildcats avenged a 2019 upset while scoring their most points in recent history, and LaVergne ran their score just above their average for 2020.
This became another night of milestones for the Wildcats as Lewis easily crossed 1,000 passing yards on an 8-of-11 passing night for 179 yards. Ali fell just short of 1,000 rushing yards, as he had 145 on the night and needed 164. The Wildcats are 4-2 when Ali manages at least 100 rushing yards, though.
The Wildcats had two rushers with over 100 yards on the night as Hatchett had 14 carries for 120 yards. Hatchett and Ali each had three touchdowns, pleading their cases for Wilson County Player of the Week, as both Mt. Juliet and Lebanon were on a bye this week.
Gizaw led receiving for the Wildcats with two catches for 78 yards. Behind him, Ali managed two for 65 and Widelock had three for 38.
For LaVergne, Webb had 199 yards on a 17-of-25 throwing night and Banner rushed for nearly 200 yards with 191, which he has done several times this season.
Bush played on every side of the ball for LaVergne, catching 12 passes for 152 yards, punting for 67 yards, returning kickoffs for 132 yard, and making several plays on defense. However, this was not enough to stop the surging offense of Wilson Central.
The Wildcats moved to 4-4, and they will take their open week this week. After this, they will travel to Lebanon on Oct. 23 to battle the Blue Devils at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium for a spot in the postseason.
