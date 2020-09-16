CLARKSVILLE — After a 27-7 toppling of Rossview the previous week, the Wildcats continued their reign of terror in Montgomery County with a 49-19 domination of Kenwood last Friday night.
The Wildcat offense ran the show Friday night, as the Wilson Central offense should have several contenders for player of the week honors. Zavier Ali started the scoring affair for the ‘Cats, sprinting into the end zone from 14 yards out about halfway through the first quarter. Only three minutes later, Ali scored again from 3 yards away. This gave Tristan Lewis and company a commanding 14-0 lead halfway through the first.
However, the Knights were able to find the scoreboard shortly after. Jaylen Washington connected with Jeremy Smith in the end zone to decrease the Kenwood trail to seven. The Wildcats would get another chance at scoring late in the first, but this proved unsuccessful.
Not even two minutes into the second quarter, Ali broke across the goal line yet again, this time from the 10-yard line. On the following possession, Lewis found Abe Gizaw in the end zone from 27 yards out to put Wilson Central up 28-7.
But the second quarter’s plot would prove very similar to the first. Washington took the next score himself, and the Wildcats were able to block the PAT to follow, giving the ‘Cats a 28-13 lead.
Lewis and Ali were not done with the first half, though. With 1:24 left in the second quarter, Lewis fired a short pass to Ali, and he was able to punch in one more from 34 yards out. This put the two teams 22 points apart going into the half.
In the third quarter, the Wildcat starters did not see nearly as many snaps. This primarily came after Lewis found Ezra Widelock, who was already responsible for several receiving yards in the first half, for Wilson Central’s sixth touchdown. This led to mass substitutions on both sides of the ball as the onlookers were introduced to future talents like Seaton Hapner and Keion Irby, as well as QB understudy Hayden Shults and fullback Terrence Harris. Harris managed two carries for 33 yards, one of the two being a breakout run for several yards. Shults saw seven snaps on offense, completing 2 of 3 passes for 9 yards and rushing for 25 yards on four carries. Kenwood would not find the scoreboard, or even the Wildcat side of the field, for much of the third quarter, but this trend would break slightly.
In the fourth quarter, Kenwood struck first, only 45 seconds into the quarter. This came on Washington’s second touchdown rush of the night. The Wildcats answered back seven minutes later as a screen from Lewis would quickly turn into a 90-yard touchdown sprint from Widelock. This put the Wildcats up 49-19, and this score remained until the final whistle.
As mentioned, several Wildcats pleaded their case for player of the week. Lewis finished 8-of-12 with 239 yards, four touchdowns and an interception through the air and three rushes for 13 yards on the ground. Ali managed 137 yards off of 16 carries for three rushing touchdowns, and he also caught three passes for 51 yards and a score. Widelock had another career night after one last Friday, this time taking a rush for 15 yards and eight receptions for 167 yards and a pair of touchdowns, giving the 2-2 Wildcats momentum heading into the heart of their season against two of the toughest opponents in the Midstate.
The Wildcats will play host to the Golden Bears of Mt. Juliet at 7 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.