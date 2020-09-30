GALLATIN — Wilson Central made its way past Gallatin after a come-from-behind second half, winning 25-21, last night at the Green Wave’s Calvin Short Field.
After both of these teams suffered a loss by three or less points a week prior, both were ready to get back on track. Immediately, The Green Wave started their trend toward success, scoring on their opening drive with a 5-yard rush from Traeveon Gentry.
However, the Wildcats were able to answer. On their first drive, Tristan Lewis darted into the end zone to make the score 7-6, as Esteban Hurtado missed the PAT wide. Following this, only one more complete drive happened in the first quarter, as each team’s opening drive lasted nearly five minutes.
The Wildcats had the ball going into the second quarter, but they quickly gave it away on a Lewis interception by Corey Hambright. This Wildcat mistake proved costly, as the Green Wave, capping the drive off with a Montez Banks touchdown run, took the ball into the end zone.
The Wilson Central offense that arrived in the first quarter was abruptly slowing down. After several short gains and a few incompletions, the Wildcats had to punt the ball away yet again. The score stayed at 14-6 going into halftime.
After the half, the Wildcats began to heat up once more. Zavier Ali broke away for a 54-yard touchdown to bring the Wildcats to a two-point trail, as Blake Hobbs fell just short on the two-point conversion.
On Gallatin’s following drive, Mason Stanley’s pass was picked off by Robbie Spickard, giving the Wildcats phenomenal field position. From there, CJ Hatchett punched in a score from a yard out, bringing the score to 18-14 after a failed two-point attempt.
Gallatin’s next drive came to a risky 4th-and-7, but Stanley went for it, finding Daniel Phillips in the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown, putting the Green Wave ahead 21-18.
Time may have been ticking away as the fourth quarter arrived, but the Wildcats weren’t done scoring. Ali punched in another to put Wilson Central up 25-21.
Gallatin tried to push ahead, but Elijah Crockett managed to intercept Stanley’s pass at the end of the game, and Lewis kneeled his way to a 25-21 dramatic win over the Green Wave.
Ali highlighted the night with 25 rushes for 229 yards. Behind him, Hatchett nearly had 100 yards, with 95. Lewis tossed for 100 yards on 9--of-14 passing. Stanley went 5-of-10 through the air for 81 yards, and star halfback Banks ran for 111 yards on 16 carries, but this was not enough to overcome the 452 total yards of offense from Wilson Central.
After spoiling Gallatin’s homecoming, the Wildcats will host the Commandos of Hendersonville this coming Friday for the Wilson Central homecoming.
