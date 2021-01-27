Wilson Central girls fall victim to Ellis’ 29-point effort for Beech

GLADEVILLE — Beech broke a tie in the second quarter last Friday night and rode the 29-point effort of Bri Ellis to post a 55-40 victory at Wilson Central.
The teams were tied 10-10 through the first quarter before the Lady Buccaneers used a 16-9 second to open a 26-19 halftime lead. It was 40-29 going into the fourth as Beech improved to 8-8 for the season and 6-4 in District 9-AAA.
Ellis’ point total included 10-of-12 from the free-throw line.
Sydney Dalton returned to the Lady Wildcat lineup and hit a pair of three-pointers as she and Campbell Strange each finished with 14 points. Kristen Smith scored five in the first quarter, sister Cloe Smith four free throws, Chole Daly two and Lillian Crutchfield a foul shot as Central slipped to 2-12, 2-9.
Wilson Central was scheduled to host Green Hill last night and travel to Station Camp at 6 p.m. Friday.
Lady Bears edged by HendersonvilleMT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet played Hendersonville close last Friday night before the Lady Commandos escaped with a 44-41 win.
The Lady Commandos led 16-15 following the first quarter, 25-22 at halftime and 36-34 through three periods as they moved to 7-4 for the season and 5-4 in District 9-AAA.
Jeryn Jarrett threw in three 3-pointers to lead the Lady Commandos with 13 points while Lindsey Alridge fired in four triples for her 12.
Jakoria Woods led the Lady Bears with 13 points while Addie Kendall added 11 and Kaitlyn Bertram 10, including a pair of threes. Jada Colemer collected three points and Dymond Howard and Haylee Brader two each as Mt. Juliet slipped to 1-14, 1-9.
Mt. Juliet was to go to Franklin on Saturday afternoon and to Cannon County on Monday night as the Lady Bears have an open date in the district last night. They are scheduled to return to league play at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Lebanon.
Gallatin grounds Lady Hawks 62-49GALLATIN — Three Lady Wave players scored in double figures last Friday night as Gallatin remained fixed in second place in District 9-AAA via a 62-49 win over Green Hill at Jerry Vradenburg Gym.
The Lady Wave led 16-7 following the first quarter, 35-21 at halftime and 41-33 through three periods as they improved to 12-5 for the season and 9-2 in district play.
Jeremia Montgomery scored 17 points and A’Niya Boone and Jamaya Newsom 10 each for Gallatin.
Trinity Franzen poured in 20 points to lead the Lady Hawks while Audrey Blankenship tossed in 10. Ava Heilman hit a pair of three-pointers as she and Sydnee Richetto each scored six points while Kensley Carter connected for a three and Alivia Majors and Savannah Kirby two apiece as Green Hill slipped to 9-6, 6-4.
Lady Hawks coach Cherie Abner picked up a Monday-night home game against Greenbrier. Green Hill was to go to Wilson Central last night and is to bus to Portland on Friday.
Lady Saints lose despite 16 points, 14 rebounds by LyonsNASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian dropped a 55-33 decision to Nashville Christian last Saturday.
Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Gracie Clark and Bethany Lyons each finished with five points, Chelsea Christensen four and Felicity Keen three.
Mt. Juliet Christian was scheduled to travel to Davidson Academy on Monday night and to Clarksville Academy today, followed by a Thursday trip to Ezell-Harding.
Lady Bears beaten by PortlandPORTLAND — Mt. Juliet’s girls dropped a 51-28 decision to host Portland last Tuesday night.
The Lady Panthers led 19-8 following the first quarter, 29-13 at halftime and 35-17 through three periods as they improved to 67-12 for the season and 3-7 in District 9-AAA.
Rayleigh Hester had eight of her 13 points in the first quarter for Portland. Lexie Williams notched nine in the first quarter and Eme Loza four second-half three-pointers, including three in the fourth period, as each tossed in 12.
Jakoria Woods led the Lady Bears with 15 points while Kaitlyn Bertram buried a pair of threes on her way to eight. Addie Kendall connected on a three and Jada Colmer two as Mt. Juliet fell to 1-13, 1-8.
Devilettes shoot down Wilson CentralLebanon’s girls scored the first 17 points last Tuesday night and never looked back in an 81-25 triumph over visiting Wilson Central at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Devilettes led 45-4 at halftime and 70-13 going into the fourth as Lebanon coach Cory Barrett played his reserves in the final stanza.
Terri Reynolds flicked in four the Devilettes’ 15 three-pointers in leading Lebanon with 20 points while Addie Grace Porter poured in four triples on her way to 17. Julia Manus came off the bench to bury four treys for her 12. Finley Tomlin scored seven points, Avery Harris six, Lexie Crowder five, Meioshe Mason and Brooklyn Young four each and Ny’lyia Rankins, Sani Scott and Madison Jennings two apiece as the Devilettes improved to 15-3 for the season and 10-0 in District 9-AAA.
Breanna Fayne fired in two threes in leading Wilson Central with eight points, all in the fourth quarter. Kendyle Pickett scored six points, Lillian Crutchfield four, Kristen Smith a three and Campbell Strange and Jamey Ricketts two as the Lady Wildcats fall to 2-10, 2-7.
Strong third quarter sends Lady Hawks past Station CampMT. JULIET — Green Hill used a strong third quarter to take the lead and held off visiting Station Camp in the fourth for a 57-51 victory last Tuesday night.
The Lady Hawks led 15-14 following the first quarter before an 18-14 second sent Station Camp into halftime ahead 32-29. Green Hill used a 13-5 third to go up 42-37 going into the fourth as it improved to 8-5 for the season and 5-3 in District 9-AAA.
Aubrey Blankenship poured in 27 points, sinking 6 of 7 free throws, to lead the Lady Hawks. Sydnee Richetto racked up 14 points while Trinity Franzen scored six, Kensley Carter four, Ava Heilman a three, Ashlyn Riggs two and Alivia Majors a free throw.
Arielle Everett led the Lady Bison with 20 points while Marisa Wirtz threw in 13, including a pair of thees, as Station Camp slipped to 7-7 4-6.
