Wilson Central girls succumb to York

Wilson Central’s offense struggled in a 52-29 loss to York Institute in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game last Saturday afternoon at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
York had no trouble getting points from Haylee Johnson, who fired in five 3-pointers in tallying 30 to lead the Lady Dragons, who led 11-4 at the end of the first quarter before she went wild with 12 (including two triples) in the second as they opened a 27-9 halftime lead. Johnson had nine more in the third as the Lady Dragons led 38-20.
Campbell Strange led the Lady Wildcats with 11 points while Kristen Smith scored eight, Cloe Smith and Breana Fayne four each and Jamey Ricketts two free throws as Central slipped to 0-2.
Wilson Central went to White County on Monday night. The Lady Wildcats are booked to play in this weekend’s John Greer State Farm Thanksgiving Classic at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court. They are scheduled to face Upperman at 4 p.m. Friday and Lipscomb Academy at 1 p.m. Saturday with the latter occurring in the auxiliary gym.
Lyons sisters lead Lady Saints to opening winHENDERSONVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian’s girls rolled to a season-opening 47-29 triumph over host Merrol Hyde in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game.
Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 15 points and eight rebounds while Chelsey Christensen added 11 points and Bethany Lyons (Amelia’s sister) 10. Gracie Clark collected seven points, eight rebounds and five assists while Felicity Keen threw in three points and Gradyn Breedlove a free throw.
Lady Bears lose lead, season openerMT. JULIET — Harpeth Hall outscored Mt. Juliet’s girls 18-5 in the fourth quarter Thursday night to overtake the Lady Bears 32-25 in a TSSAA Hall of Champions season opener Thursday night.
The Lady Bears led 6-3 following the first quarter and 13-5 at halftime before the Honeybears began their comeback by outscoring Mt. Juliet 6-1 in the third to cut the gap to 20-14 in Jennifer Wilson’s debut as MJHS coach.
Anna Echols led Harpeth Hall with 12 points.
Addie Kendall led the Lady Bears with eight points while Dymond Howard scored six, Haylee Brader four, Kaitlyn Bertram a three-pointer and Kayley Jones and Jakoria Woods two apiece.
Green Hill edged in overtime 61-60CLARKSVILLE — Freshman Imari Berry’s driving reverse layup enabled Clarksville’s girls to squeeze out a 61-60 overtime win over Green Hill in the Lady Hawks’ TSSAA Hall of Champions finale Thursday night.
The teams were tied 52-52 at the end of regulation before Berry, who already has offers from Vanderbilt and Murray State, scored five of her 21 points in overtime and Sydney Weatherford four of her 15, with all of her points coming after halftime and 13 following the third quarter. Erin Lackey also threw in 13 for the Lady Wildcats.
The Lady Hawks led 16-9 following the first quarter before clinging to a 26-24 halftime edge. Green Hill took a 38-33 advantage into the fourth.
Sydnee Richeto totaled 22 points for Green Hill while Aubrey Blankenship fired in 15 and Taylor Pruitt 14. Savannah Kirby scored six points and Kensley Carter three as the Lady Hawks fell to 1-1. Pruitt pulled down seven rebounds while Richetto and Blankenship each finished with five.
Green Hill wins debut game at SiegelMURFREESBORO — Green Hill made its girls’ basketball debut a success via a 55-38 win at Siegel in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game Tuesday night.
Sydnee Richetto scored the Lady Hawks’ first-ever points the way she often did during 21/2 seasons at Wilson Central before injuring her knee last January, with a three-pointer from the left wing.
But it was sophomore Aubrey Blankenship who became Green Hill’s first career scoring leader (for future trivia buffs) with a game-high 18 while Richetto finished with 10. Ava Heilman had nine points, Taylor Pruitt seven, Kensley Carter five, Savannah Kirby three, Samantha Zapton two and Anna Riggs a free throw.
The Lady Hawks led 13-9 following the first quarter, 31-16 at halftime and 44-24 going into the fourth in Cherie Abner’s return to high school coaching after three seasons as Mt. Juliet Middle boys’ coach.
The TSSAA’s career assists leader at Nashville Christian who holds that same distinction collegiately at Belmont, Abner coached Westmoreland High’s girls for 20 seasons, posting a 462-163 record with three state tournament appearances. One of her assistants is former Mt. Juliet and Lebanon coach Larry Joe Inman, who is the Ohio Valley Conference’s career wins leader at three schools.
Central succumbs at CPANASHVILLE — Wilson Central was no match for Division II power Christ Presbyterian as the Lady Lions roared to a season-opening 61-21 TSSAA Hall of Champions triumph Tuesday night.
CPA roared to a 14-6 first-quarter lead, opened a 24-14 halftime margin and put Central away with a 28-2 third period for a 52-14 advantage.
Virginia Glisson and Mary Carter Logan posted matching numbers of two three-pointers and 10 points for CPA.
Both teams shot less than 40% from the floor. But CPA had 61 shots to Wilson Central’s 34, caused in large part by 36 Lady Wildcat turnovers to just seven by the Lady Lions, who outscored the visitors in points off turnovers 31-3.
Breana Fayne fired in two triples to lead the Lady Wildcats with eight points while Kendyle Pickett scored seven and Campbell Strange, Kristen Smith and Aysja Archer Settles two each.
