NASHVILLE — Wilson Central’s Zoe Vlk and Sterling Melancon picked up state indoor track & field championships last Saturday at Vanderbilt.
Vlk set an indoor state record with a shot put throw of 43-7. She also won the weight throw with a toss of 52-2.
Melancon won the 60-meter dash in 6.91 seconds and was fifth in the 200 in 22.43 seconds.
Justin Smith was second in the 40 meters with a school-record 49.68 seconds.
Zoiey Maynard was third in the triple jump with a distance of 35-0.25.
Matthew Campbell was sixth in the weight throw with a school-record 46-4. He was 18th in the shot put with a 36-3.
Wilson Central’s 4-by-400 relay team of Nolan Edwards, Andrew Farber, Jude Wilt and Elliott Hughes was sixth in 3:46.43.
The distance medley relay team of Andrew Farber (1200), Wilt (400), Hughes (800) and Alex Galligan (1600) was eighth in 11:23.88.
Diana Dedemark was 10th in the 800 meters in 2:26.29.
Galligan was 16th in the two-mile run in 10:33.18.
Ayden Bussell was 17th in the shot put with a throw of 38-0.
Nolan Edwards was 21st in the long jump with a leap of 18-7.75, followed right behind by teammate Ben Vongsamphanh with a jump of 18-6, both personal bests.
The Lady Wildcats finished third with 26 points while the Wildcats were fifth with 22.
Next up will be the New Balance Nationals at The Armory in New York City on March 12-15.
