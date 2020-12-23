Wilson County Schools has suspended all extra-curricular activities, including athletics, beginning Monday and continuing through Jan. 3.
Though it applies to any out-of-school activity such as plays or musicals, this primarily affects basketball classics and tournaments for all public high and middle schools in the Wilson County Schools umbrella. Wrestling and bowling are the other winter sports affected. Walter J. Baird and Winfree Bryant middle schools of the Lebanon Special Schools District saw their athletic competitions suspended weeks ago.
Practices will be permitted during the two weeks, which is the Christmas holiday break from classes, but no performances, according to WCS health services supervisor Chuck Whitlock, who also serves as the district’s athletic director.
“We’re going to allow these extra-curricular groups to practice if needed,” Whitlock said Friday. “A lot of them tend to wind down during the holidays, but a lot do not.”
Teams were allowed to play as scheduled last night and this weekend as pre-holiday schedules wind down.
“I think there are only a handful of non-district games early next week, a couple,” Whitlock said. “The most are going to be tournaments.”
The first month of basketball season has seen a deluge of canceled and rescheduled games as teams, both in Wilson County and elsewhere, have dealt with the rampaging COVID-19. Other districts across Tennessee had already put a pause on athletic competition. The girls’ basketball teams at Wilson Central and Mt. Juliet high schools were shut down this past week and the Lady Wildcats were to be out of action until after Christmas Day.
Teams may resume competition Monday, Jan. 4.
“We’re hopeful that things will subside between now and then and we can get back out resume competitions and performances when the rate of new cases has subsided some.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.