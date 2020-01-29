One of my co-workers once told me one of the neatest stories I’ve ever heard, and I thought I’d pass it along.
She told me the story of a road rage incident and the outcome. As she told me the story, I found myself guessing ahead what would happen in the end. I thought everything from a fight to gun fire being involved. But to my surprise actual violence had nothing to do with the outcome. As a matter of fact, violence wasn’t anywhere to be found with the outcome of this story.
As these two-motorist raced down the road raging at one another many of the other motorist on the road that were witnessing the events had to be wondering what was going to happen. So as the two raging motorists approached an upcoming toll booth and rolled to a stop to pay their tolls one behind the other this would be the perfect time for a full-on altercation or fight.
But to everyone’s surprise the lead road-raged driver that approached the toll booth first had a sudden boost of compassion. As he reached in his pocket to pay his toll, he deposited not only his toll but the toll of the driver he had been road raging with behind him. He then calmly told the toll booth attendant I’m paying for both mine and the person behind me. He then pulled away.
The second road-raged driver then pulled forward to pay his toll and was immediately told by the toll booth attendant that his toll has been taken care of by the previous driver. This took the second road raged driver by complete surprise as the anger slowly left his body.
The two road-raged drivers learned a very valuable lesson that day. Thankfully one of the drivers decided to commit an act of kindness when it was least expected. One must wonder what could have happened had it not been for an act of kindness in this situation.
The moral of this story is to perform as many acts of random kindness as possible. Think about it. If we all went around doing nice things for one another without expecting anything in return the world would surely be a much better and happier place. We are all human beings who must this wonderful world. So, doesn’t it make more sense to get along and be nice to one another? Isn’t life much more enjoyable and pleasant when we’re good to one another?
This story is but one example of the many benefits of committing random acts of kindness. So, let’s start being nicer to everyone, even complete strangers. The power of committing just one act of random kindness a day goes a long, long way. The outcome is guaranteed to have a much happier outcome when random acts of kindness are committed.
