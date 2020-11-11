Workings’ late TD sends Mt. Juliet to Oakland for second round

MT. JULIET — Amarion Workings plunged into the end zone from 1 yard out with 17 seconds remaining to give Mt. Juliet a 17-13 win over Warren County in the first round of the playoffs at Elzie Patton Stadium last Friday.
“Amarion is a hard-king kid, and I could not be more proud of him,” said Golden Bears head coach Trey Perry.
With the win the Golden Bears moved onto the second round to face Murfreesboro Oakland on Friday.
The game started off as a defensive standoff for both teams. Warren County took the opening kickoff and, behind the running of Mr. Football semifinalist C.J. Taylor, moved the ball into Mt. Juliet territory. On second down, as Taylor was fighting for extra yardage, he fumbled and Jeffrey Pillows of Mt. Juliet recovered for the game’s first turnover.
The Golden Bears then moved the ball 64 yards in 11 plays, but the drive stalled at the 6-yard line, and Connor Kowalski came on and connected on a 23-yard field goal, giving the Mt. Juliet an early 3-0 lead.
After the teams traded possessions, the Golden Bear defense got another turnover as Grady Mang intercepted Taylor and returned it to the Warren County 36-yard line. However, three penalties and a stiff defensive effort from the Pioneers forced the Golden Bears to punt.
After the punt, Ryland Holder broke loose for what appeared to be the game’s first touchdown, but he was chased down from behind and stripped by Montrell Bandy, who recovered the loose ball, for the third turnover of the half. The Golden Bears then went to the passing game and moved the ball to midfield, but the drive stalled just before the half, forcing another punt.
Mt. Juliet took the second-half kickoff and drove 73 yards13 plays that was capped with a Stephen Swoner 4-yard touchdown pass to Osize Daniyan. However, the big play on the drive was a fake punt. Walter Bowers took the direct snap and fired a pass over the middle to Ethan Crisp, converting for a first down.
“Anytime No.1 (Taylor) was back deep, I knew he had a chance to score,” said Perry. “So we decided to take a chance, and it worked.”
The Pioneers answered right back, cutting the lead to 10-7 as Taylor scored from 16 yards.
The Golden Bears then drove right back into the red zone as the drive stalled at the Warren County 11-yard line. This time instead of kicking the field goal, Swoner,who is the holder, took the snap and fired a pass to Kowalski who was upended after only a 2-yard gain, turning the ball over on downs.
Two plays later, the Pioneers took their first lead of the game as Taylor scored his second touchdown of the night, this one from 74 yards. However, the extra point was wide left leaving the score at 13-10 with 4:23 left in the game.
The ensuing kickoff was short, giving Mt. Juliet possession at its own 40-yard line. On the first play, Swoner fired a quick screen to Ethan Brown, who gained 33 yards.
“We wanted to get the drive off to a good start with a quick screen,” said Mt. Juliet offensive coordinator Zac White. “Ethan made a nice move after the catch to pick up extra yardage.”
After an offside penalty on Warren County gave the Golden Bears a first down, a facemask penalty moved the ball to the 7-yard line. On third-and-two, Swoner sneaked ahead for 4 yards and a first-and-goal at the 1-yard line. Two plays later, Workings plunged in for the game-winner. Warren County had two long passes after the ensuing kickoff, but both fell incomplete as the Pioneers finished their first winning season since 1990 at 8-3.
This will be the third consecutive season Mt. Juliet will play Oakland.
“Coach (Kevin) Creasy does a great job, and they are a really good football team,” said Perry, whose Golden Bears will carry a 7-3 record to Murfreesboro. “But this is 2020, and we are going to go down there and give them our best shot, and see what happens.”
Kickoff at Ray Hughes Stadium will be at 7 p.m., and tickets will be available on TSSAA website.
