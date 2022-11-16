Last week I stuck my toe into what I thought was a little pond but quickly discovered was a deep, deep lake. I’m talking about Portland’s relationship with its history. It goes way back.
Well, DUH, you must be thinking. History always does, right?
But I tell you — not every city does history the way Portland does history.
I discovered this when I covered the Portland Community Education Foundation fundraiser, held at the Southern Occasions Event Center. (First of all, attending an event in which two homemade cakes were auctioned off at a grand total of $2,800 was a sight to see. And then finding out that the evening gathering put together more than $26,000 IN ONE NIGHT just boggled my mind.)
But then, the folks at the fundraiser were invited to step next door and have a brief tour of the Temple Theatre, a project just about to be completed. I did this, and after asking a few reporter-type questions, I was directed to speak to Billy Geminden and Kenneth Brewer. I made a note.
When I spoke with Billy Geminden, the door to history opened. As we chatted about the Temple Theatre restoration, I began to see the level of commitment Portland has regarding the preservation of its history. At Geminden’s suggestion, I called his wife, Denise, who chairs the Portland Department of Economic and Community Development.
In our conversation, Denise Geminden tossed off a statement that could be the key to the Portland mindset. She said, “We decided that we wanted to keep Portland the way it was. We decided to take the steps to preserve our history.”
As the kids today like to say, it was intentional. A decision and a commitment.
There was a whole lot of work done in Portland about ten to fifteen years ago. I don’t know that whole story yet — but I will. That’s next week.
When I went to the Candidate’s Forum at the Chamber of Commerce in September, I heard Drew Jennings speak about his involvement with the Portland Preservation Foundation. Honestly, I glossed over the statement. I thought nothing of it. That has changed.
As I attended the Portland High School Chorus concert on Friday night, I was deeply impressed at seeing this amazing group of young vocalists, looking magical in the setting of Temple Theatre’s Ballroom (the name I shall continue to give it until somebody stops me. You cannot call this spectacular hall a “meeting room.”) Their voices were enhanced by the superb acoustics, and Tara Carrick, the choral director, drew out a performance of impressive technique, beautiful blend, and, especially in “America the Beautiful,” the final number, true emotion.
The evening began with architect and Preservation Board member Kenneth Brewer welcoming the crowd and speaking about the board’s vision for the completed theatre — which includes having the Nashville Symphony on its stage.
I don’t doubt it will come to pass. Because Portland does the things it sets out to do.
For example, when I interviewed the staff at the Hands of Hope Food Pantry, they talked about running frighteningly low on canned goods earlier in the week — but Portland High School surprised them by calling to say they had collected a thousand cans of food and would be delivering them that very day.
I realized that I had actually witnessed this miracle in the making. When I was at the high school covering the rehearsal for “Father of the Bride,” an announcement came over the loudspeaker imploring the kids to bring in their canned foods. Melody Allen, Theater Director, stopped rehearsal and took the kids to task: “None of you are in my homeroom class, but shame on you if you don’t bring in a couple of cans of food! Now all of you go home and get a can or two out of your cupboard and bring them in tomorrow morning. It’s not a hard thing to do!”
That’s Portland. It’s integrated.
When you talk to someone about their food pantry, it leads to actions taken by the high school, which then allows a different group to hold a performance in a newly renovated hall, donated to the high school for the event, which has been a project for the last ten years, developed by a group of people closely connected with the ones who founded the Educational Foundation.
Everybody helps everybody.
If I could bottle this elixir, I could change the world.
I would name it Portland, Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.