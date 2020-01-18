NASHVILLE — An early lead went by the wayside Thursday night as Nashville Christian’s boys rallied in the second quarter and pulled away in the second half for a 63-45 win over Mt. Juliet Christian.
The Saints led 15-8 eight minutes in. But Nashville Christian flipped the script by outscoring MJCA 16-7 in the second to go up 24-22 by halftime. The Eagles’ 20-9 third opened a 44-31 lead as Mt. Juliet Christian fell to 5-11.
Morgan Anderson sank a pair of three-pointers to lead Nashville Christian with 14 points while Caleb Tyson tossed in 13 and Donovan Smith 11.
Carter Branim bagged five triples and Shawn Link three as they each scored 15 for Mt. Juliet Christian.
Jordan Willis supplied seven points, Montrell Walker four and Justin Matthews and Isaiah Smith two each.
Mt. Juliet Christian played host to Clarksville Academy last night and will next play host to Goodpasture on Monday night.
