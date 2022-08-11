The Macon County Fair is in its 40th year. This generation of kids can put down their phone or tablet for a few dizzying rides and see their friends. Parents, grandparents and great grandparents love it too. Memories of smiling faces with a little cotton candy still stuck on their fingers.
Joyce Claridy is just such a person. At 87, she has been to quite a number of fairs. And, being a great-, great-, great-grandmother, she still loves to come to the fair. She had already been once earlier in the week. On Saturday night, she was with her son sharing a funnel cake.
“I have just always enjoyed the fair,” she said. “With three children and several grandchildren, it was always where you wanted to be.”
On Saturday, she was there for the funnel cakes. “There’s no magic to it, I just make good memories everywhere I go,” she said.
Having just completely retired about three years ago, she has made many good memories, she said, “and I plan to make many more.”
Harold Sanders was at the fair with his grandchildren, Serenity and Anika. The girls were riding a small coaster. He said the best part of the fair “is going home.” Sanders laughed and continued, “I wouldn’t let the girls miss this. They have so much fun and their faces just beam with excitement.”
The girls left the Fun House and wanted to go back to The Orbiter ride. Serenity and Anika both said at the same time, “Orbiter is my favorite memory this year.” Anika said, “the Ferris wheel, too. Those are my favorites.”
Barbra Jenkins was there with her grandchildren, Aiden and Noah. Aiden and Noah couldn’t stand still, they wanted to go back to the Fun House. Aiden said, “the Fun House is really, really fun. The Fun House is the absolute best.”
Noah nodded his head yes and smiled brightly. Jenkins said she loves taking the grandchildren to the fair. And, there are those funnel cakes she had to have before they left.
Eileen “Ila” McCann was sitting with an old friend going over past events, such as the fair, going to school — she was just taking a journey through her memories. “Days like these are rare now,” she said. “As our families grow it is harder to make to all the events. I hope to never lose these memories.”
McCann doesn’t live close by anymore, but she still tries to make it when she can. “Old friends and grandkids make life so fulfilling. I just love being here for this,” she said.
Before the grandkids ran off to another ride, she said she hopes the grandkids keep these memories going.
“That’s a lot of precious time, that I hope they don’t forget.”
