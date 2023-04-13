New deputies sworn in

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Michael Wilder would like to announce the hiring of four new deputies. These four new deputy positions will help add new school resource officers to Warrick County Schools for the 2023-24 school year. The following deputies were sworn in on April 4:
• Deputy Clint Boger is a 2018 graduate of Pike Central High School and served in the Army National Guard. Deputy Boger is a recent graduate of SWILEA (South West Indiana Law Enforcement Academy).
• Deputy Jalen Chestnut is a 2012 graduate of Harrison High School and is 2021 graduate of the University of Evansville.
• Deputy Mike Griffin is a 2017 graduate of Ohio County High School and has an associates degree from Ivy Tech.
• Deputy Mike Johnson Jr. is a 2013 graduate of North High School. Deputy Johnson is also a recent graduate of SWILEA.
