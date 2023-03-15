The operational date for the new traffic signal on KY 100 has been postponed due to a power hookup delay. The new signal at the intersection of KY 100, Page Drive and Garvin Lane was originally supposed to be turned on Tuesday.
The signal is expected to become operational this week, but an exact day and time is to be determined. An update will be sent with the new date and time.
