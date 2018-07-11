Sheriff's Reports for June 21

June 21

Jacob Andrew Keith Bell, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with contempt of court.

James Frederick Carouth, 60, of Alexandria, was charged with reckless endangerment and evading arrest.

Robert Jackson Christian, 41, of Lascassas, was charged with violating conditional release.

Steven Radford Comstock, 26, of Carthage, was charged with violation of probation.

Isaac Jerrod Douglas, 40, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Teresa Joy Forgy, 43, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with simple drug possession.

Pamela Rose Congaware, 62, of Carthage, was charged with possession of schedule II drugs.

Sara Jane Groover, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Victoria Rose Gundrum, 19, of Red Boiling Springs, was charged with theft of property.

Shaun Wesley Henley, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Angela Lynn Hicks, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Victor Marcel Kelley, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Eric Van Mathis, 45, of Liberty, was charged with reckless endangerment.

Isaiah Dominique McAdoo, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of evading arrest, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, simple drug possession, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and two counts of vandalism.

Timmothy Dale Powell, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of simple drug possession, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cameron Blake Rogers, 23, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was charged with violation of probation.

Jennifer Lynn Seagraves, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

David Wayne Tabor, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with schedule VI drugs for resale and two counts of violation of probation.

Tony Ray Winford, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

–Staff Reports